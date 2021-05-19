The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,696 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

ESS stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

