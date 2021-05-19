The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 65,867 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5,001.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.92. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.