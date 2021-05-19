The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 105,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

