The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.94% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

