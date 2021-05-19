The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,785 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.17 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.