The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,348 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

