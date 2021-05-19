The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 170,389 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,389 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of ChampionX worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.