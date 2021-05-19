The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,057 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.68% of 1st Source worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

