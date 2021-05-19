The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,804 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.12% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $932.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

