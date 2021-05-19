The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 74,359 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.51% of ChannelAdvisor worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.