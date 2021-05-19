The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,137 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.04% of Great Western Bancorp worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWB. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

