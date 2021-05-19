The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 913 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

