The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

