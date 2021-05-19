The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

