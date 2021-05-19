The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $244,475.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ODP traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 272,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

