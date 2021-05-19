The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

