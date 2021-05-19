The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,810 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Progressive worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

PGR stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 60,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

