The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

