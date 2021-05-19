The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Argus

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in The Southern by 10.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 88,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 8,860.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 592,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

