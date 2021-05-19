The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $42,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

