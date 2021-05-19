The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 3rd Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $89,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.