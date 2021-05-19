The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

