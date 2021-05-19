Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.34. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.