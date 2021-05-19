Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $72.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00283394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005483 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

