Thingschain (TIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,941.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 47.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Thingschain has a market cap of $53,927.76 and approximately $2,941.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 70.6% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.86 or 0.99375890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

