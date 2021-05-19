Thisoption (TONS) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 72.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $32.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

