Thomas J. Errico Acquires 31,250 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ECOR remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 292,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

