THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.06 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $383.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00032839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00314086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00178762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.01040263 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00968244 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,583,050 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

