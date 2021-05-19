ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $10,074,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

