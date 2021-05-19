ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $22.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

