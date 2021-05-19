Tidal Finance Trading 36.1% Lower This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $376,407.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

