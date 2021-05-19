Tilray (TLRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.77.

5/12/2021 – Tilray is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Tilray is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.77.

5/6/2021 – Tilray is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Tilray is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Get Tilray Inc alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.