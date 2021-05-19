Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7,152.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002497 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.