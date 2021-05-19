Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

