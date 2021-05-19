Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Down 4.2%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Titan Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

