TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.70 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00008011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $172.71 million and $11.70 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

