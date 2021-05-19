Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

