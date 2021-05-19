Todd Asset Management LLC Has $36.06 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,305. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

