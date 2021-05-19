Todd Asset Management LLC Has $38.31 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 78,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.48. 10,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

