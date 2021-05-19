Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,713.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 5,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

