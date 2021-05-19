Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,173 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

AMAT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

