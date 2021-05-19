Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Trading 30.2% Lower This Week

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00009822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,606,852 coins and its circulating supply is 24,673,000 coins. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

