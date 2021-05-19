Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Cap of $9.89 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $830,349.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

