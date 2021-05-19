TokenPay Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $312,234.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,918.79 or 0.99836295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004396 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

