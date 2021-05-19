Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.19 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $57.71 or 0.00142959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00353552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00191191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.05 or 0.01204064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00038406 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,705 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

