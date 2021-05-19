TotemFi (TOTM) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. TotemFi has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $608,237.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

