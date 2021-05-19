Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-$285.71 billion.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.