Tranche Finance One Day Volume Reaches $447,111.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001801 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $447,111.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

