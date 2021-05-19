Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Shares of TT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.78. 24,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

