Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,017. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.98 million, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.